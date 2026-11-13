undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump's asylum ban
By Andrew Rice,9 days ago
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case challenging President Trump's order banning asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border. Justices on the high court agreed to hear Mullin v. Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a case centered around the Trump administration's 2025 policy banning migrants from claiming asylum at the southern border.