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LIVE: ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’|No fatalities after tanker crashes into river cruiser carrying nearly 150 people near Port of New Orleans
By Judy BlackFOX 8 Staff,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: The National Transportation Safety Board launches a Go Team to investigate the collision. The team is set to arrive Saturday (Nov. 14) morning. UPDATE 4:11 p.m.: Mayor Helena Moreno says all crew and passengers have been accounted for and there have been no...