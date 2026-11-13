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South Carolina freshman Marcus Johnson making impact with Gardner-Webb up next
10 days ago
Freshman guard Marcus Johnson has helped South Carolina get off to a hot start, which the Gamecocks seek to continue against Gardner-Webb on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Johnson missed South Carolina’s opener due to a head and nose injury after taking an elbow to the face at practice. He impressed with 10 points and no turnovers in 24 minutes in his debut, a 78-68 home win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday, and starred in the Gamecocks’ third contest.