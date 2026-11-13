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Black Rock Gets Flexible as Development Costs Climb
8 days ago
Black Rock Coffee Bar’s next wave of growth is getting more expensive. But the chain sees an opportunity in buildings other brands leave behind. Average costs for its 2026 store class are coming in around $800,000 per location, accounting for tenant improvement allowances that offset the company’s investment. That compares with an initial expectation of $700,000 to $750,000 and approximately $650,000 last year.