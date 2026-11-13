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Chattanooga Police K9 Baba retires after five years of service and award-winning career
By Nathan P. Gayle,9 days ago
After five years of service protecting Chattanooga, a four-legged member of the police department is hanging up her badge and heading into retirement. The Chattanooga Police Department announced the retirement of K9 Baba, a 7-year-old German Shepherd who spent five years serving as an explosives detection and patrol dog. According...
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