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Three boys taken into custody after guns stolen from vehicles in Fox Valley
By Rachel Charniak,10 days ago
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Three boys were taken into custody, accused of stealing firearms from vehicles in the Fox Valley. The Oshkosh Police Department recently investigated several theft-from-vehicle incidents. On Oct. 9, an Oshkosh resident reported that a loaded handgun was stolen from their vehicle in the 600 Block of W 9th Avenue. In early November, another Oshkosh resident reported that a loaded handgun was stolen from their vehicle in the 2100 Block of Fairview Street.
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