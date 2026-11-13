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Schenectady woman charged over sexual online messages to child
By Anthony Wright, Coastal TV News,10 days ago
A Schenectady woman is facing charges after State Police say she engaged in sexually inappropriate online communications with a child she met through online gaming. Troopers arrested 32-year-old Ansley J. Pope on November 6, following an investigation that began on October 15. Investigators say Pope allegedly communicated with a child...