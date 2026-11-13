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HTeaO and Free Rein Coffee Company to Open Co-Branded Location in San Angelo, Texas
9 days ago
HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, and Free Rein Coffee Company, the San Angelo-founded coffee brand, are celebrating a major milestone in their partnership with the grand opening of a joint location on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Located at 5170 W. Houston Harte Expressway in San Angelo, Texas, the new store marks the first time the two brands have come together in a shared concept, combining HTeaO’s signature freshly brewed iced teas with Free Rein’s locally roasted coffee and an expanded food menu featuring baked goods from BIGA Artisan Bakery.