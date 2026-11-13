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Potbelly Opens in Burleson, Texas
9 days ago
Potbelly, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is continuing its growth across North Texas with a new shop opening Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Southgate Marketplace. Situated at the popular shopping center located at the southeast corner of Interstate 35W and Rendon Crowley Road, the new shop expands Potbelly’s presence across Dallas-Fort Worth to nearly 30 locations and joins more than 70 throughout Texas.
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