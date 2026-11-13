undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ribbon Cutting Held For South Dakota Highway 1889
By Paul Bougie,9 days ago
(Pierre, SD) — A two-year-old overhaul of Euclid Avenue on South Dakota Highway 1889 is now complete. State and local leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the open roadway on Thursday, led by Gov. Larry Rhoden and Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. Construction crews replaced aging asphalt and concrete, added a new curb and gutter, and upgraded intersections with ramps, sidewalks, new traffic signals and lighting. The total cost of the project was determined to be 26-point-four-million dollars. The next major roadway infrastructure project is expected to take place along Sioux Avenue from the bridge to the truck route.
2