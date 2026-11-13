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Anderson police release 29-minute video of traffic stop after short clip circulates
By Adam Robinson,10 days ago
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department released about 29 minutes of body camera footage from a November 10 traffic stop after a roughly 40-second clip circulated on social media. The department said the shorter video began more than 17 minutes into the encounter and ended before the conversation between the officer and driver was over.
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