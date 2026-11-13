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‘Hold Onto Me’ Director Myrsini Aristidou Kicks Off Historic Oscar Campaign for Sundance Audience Award Winner: ‘I Really Feel Like We’re Underdogs’
By Postcardjunky,10 days ago
It’s been a whirlwind year for Cypriot filmmaker Myrsini Aristidou, whose 2026 started with a triumphant trip to Park City, where her debut feature, “Hold Onto Me,” won the audience prize in the World Cinema Dramatic competition at Sundance. Then, in September, the film made history when it was tapped to represent Cyprus in the […]