undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brothers Plead Guilty To Voluntary Manslaughter In Cherry Creek Beating
By Paul Bougie,9 days ago
(Cherry Creek, SD) — Two brothers are both pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a deadly beating in Cherry Creek. Jalyn and Blue White Horse have both submitted guilty pleas for beating 41-year-old Kelly Waloke to death in August. Jalyn submitted his plea in federal court on Thursday and had several other charges dropped in exchange. Blue pleaded guilty on Monday and is set to be sentenced in February. Voluntary manslaughter charges carry a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a 250-thousand-dollar fine.