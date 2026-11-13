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Water Tests Mailed to Residents
9 days ago
⚠️ RESIDENT ALERT: WATER TESTING KITS SENT IN THE MAIL ARE NOT FROM THE VILLAGE OF SUGAR GROVE⚠️. The Village of Sugar Grove has received a report of residents being contacted after receiving an unsolicited water-testing kit in the mail. After sending in the test, residents may be contacted by someone claiming they need to visit the home to collect a larger water sample and that the service relates to, or is contracted by, the Village of Sugar Grove.