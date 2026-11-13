undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Noodles & Company Finds Success by Getting Smaller
9 days ago
Noodles & Company is proving that a smaller restaurant footprint can produce a healthier business. After closing underperforming locations and overhauling its menu, the fast-casual chain is seeing customers return in greater numbers, restaurant profitability improve, and sales climb at its surviving locations. The momentum continued into October, when a new permanent ramen lineup helped sustain growth against difficult comparisons.