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'Honor the warrior': Ormond Memorial Art Museum holds annual Veterans Day tribute
By Suzanne McCarthy,9 days ago
From left: Cathy Pettigrew, keynote speaker John B. Ives, a retired U.S. Army chief warrant officer 3, and Ormond Beach resident Antoinette Steele. Photo by Suzanne McCarthy. Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens Guild members Jane Bergman and Deborah Gingras welcome guests to the Veterans Day event. Photo by Suzanne McCarthy.