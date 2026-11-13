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Aurora Biennial brings timely contemporary art to downtown Dallas
By David Walliams allegations,4 days ago
For over 15 years, the multi-artist contemporary art exhibition Aurora has been one of the season's most anticipated events. Curated this year by Julia Kaganskiy and Tairone Bastien, the biennial's theme, "States of Becoming," will be revealed on Nov. 21, with works staged at Dallas City Hall, the AT&T Discovery Center and the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library. "Becoming" reflects varied themes such as the climate crisis, the rise of AI and the battle to preserve democratic norms through the perspectives of some of the world's best contemporary artists.