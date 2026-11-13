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Emmett Mosley V Is Giving Arch Manning Another Answer When Texas Needs One
By Marc Henry,8 days ago
Consecutive productive performances have made the receiver a valuable part of the Longhorns’ November offense. Texas needs more than one receiving answer when a defense takes away its first choice. Emmett Mosley V is giving Arch Manning another place to turn. After catching four passes for 98 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State, Mosley V followed with five receptions for 85 yards in the Longhorns’ 34–20 victory at Missouri.
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