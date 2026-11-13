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10 Habits That Instantly Prove Someone Is a Bad Driver
By Michael Accardi,9 days ago
Speeding is one of the clearest signs of a bad driver. When someone consistently drives above the posted speed limit or too fast for road conditions, they reduce their ability to react to unexpected situations. Not only does this increase the chances of being involved in a crash, but it also makes any collision more severe. Safe drivers know that arriving a few minutes earlier is never worth the added risk that comes with speeding.