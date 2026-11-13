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Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 2nd pediatric death in measles outbreak
By WEAU Staff,10 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a second pediatric, measles-associated death in Wisconsin. According to the DHS press release, this is the second death connected to the ongoing outbreak in Wisconsin in 2026. Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air...