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‘Too vast to overlook’ – Equity Release Council CEO on housing wealth and the retirement gap
By James Murray,8 days ago
Jim Boyd (pictured top), chief executive of the Equity Release Council, has called for an urgent overhaul of the UK's retirement planning infrastructure, arguing that housing wealth remains a systemic blind spot for advisers, regulators, and government alike despite sitting at the heart of most households' financial lives. Speaking to...