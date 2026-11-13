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“What’s the point in decking everything out on the inside?” USD 234’s preschool roof
By Staff,10 days ago
FORT SCOTT — Photos of the USD 234 preschool building’s roof have the board asking whether it should come first in the long-running remodel. “What’s the point in decking everything out on the inside?” a speaker asked at the board’s Oct. 12 meeting. The district had been told the roof was the least of its concerns, a speaker said, “but the pictures kind of show that it probably needs to be a concern.”