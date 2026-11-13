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Centerville Police K9 Zeven to Receive Protective Vest
By Donna Savits,10 days ago
The Centerville Police Department’s K9 Zeven will soon receive additional protection thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The organization is donating a bullet- and stab-protective vest for K9 Zeven. The vest is expected to arrive within the next ten weeks and will feature the embroidered message, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”
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