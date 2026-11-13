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Subsidence claims hit record £20,000 average after hot summer
By James Burton,8 days ago
Subsidence claims at UK insurers have hit record levels after two hot summers, with the average payout reaching £20,000 between April and June 2026, according to the Association of British Insurers’ latest Property Insurance Tracker figures. Subsidence occurs when the ground beneath a property sinks and the foundations move, most often because soil loses moisture and shrinks in dry weather.