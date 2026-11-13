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Simtra opens $250 million-plus Bloomington building with three sterile filling lines
9 days ago
Simtra's network is set to grow from 11 to 18 filling lines across Indiana and Germany by 2027, a published capacity timeline sponsors can plan tech transfers against. A second fill site cuts supply risk only after a product has been validated there; for biologics that means process validation, comparability work and regulatory filings first.
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