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Is Paying a Financial Advisor Worth It? I’m a CPA — Here’s the Math on a $250,000 Nest Egg
By Stacy Johnson CPA,10 days ago
Advertorial. Money Talks News may earn a referral fee if you use Advisor.com, the advisor-matching service featured in this article. See the full disclosure at the end. I’ve been a CPA for 45 years, and I spent more than a decade as an investment advisor at Wall Street firms. The question I hear most from people who’ve saved $100,000 or more is some version of this: