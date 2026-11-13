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Simon Starts Work on Open-Air Complex Near Nashville
By VMSD Staff,10 days ago
Simon (Indianapolis) has broken ground on Sagefield, a 100-acre, open-air destination at the crossroads of Interstate 65 and Interstate 840 on the south side of Nashville. Located in in Thompson’s Station, the complex “will feature roughly 80 boutiques and iconic brands, best-in-class restaurants, an organic gourmet market and multiple wellness concepts” when it opens in late 2028, the real estate investment trust said in a news release.