undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
John Cena explains why he decided to change his post-retirement wardrobe on WWE television
By Aaron Rift,10 days ago
While speaking to SI.com, John Cena explained why he decided to change his post-retirement wardrobe on WWE television. Here is what the former WWE Champion had to say…. “Those weren’t jorts in Brooklyn, and they weren’t jorts on NXT. I’m wearing cargo shorts. I’m not wearing any wristbands, I don’t have a towel and I don’t have any knee pads. So, when I said the jorts are retired, the f—-ing jorts are retired.”