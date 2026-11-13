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Marion Bake Shoppe releases new holiday sweets
By Fox Rochester,10 days ago
Marion Bake Shoppe opened only six months ago, and owner Kristen Palmer already plans to continue growing her business with her new line of holiday treats. 13WHAM's Chris Lopez stopped by Thursday morning to learn more about Palmer's baking process, how she is adjusting to the restaurant business and to taste-test some of the sweets that will be featured this season.