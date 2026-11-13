undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How many countries and territories were affected by the Microsoft outage?
By Helaina Dahl,10 days ago
Starting Thursday around 12 p.m. EST, people from around the world noticed they couldn't access their Outlook emails, Microsoft Teams messages or the AI assistant Copilot. Soon, it was all Microsoft users noticing this disruption — including government agencies, hospitals, emergency services and schools. According to Downdetector, the outage spanned 74 countries and territories in just one hour.