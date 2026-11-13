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Nashville Car Burglary Suspect Caught With Guns, Dozen Key Fobs at Gas Station
By Ethan Taylor,9 days ago
A 20-year-old Mt. Pleasant man is accused of vehicle break-ins spanning several Middle Tennessee counties. Metro Nashville police arrested Laquarius Bumphus after spotting him at a Charlotte Pike gas station; officers say they recovered two stolen guns and a key-fob programmer from his vehicle. Bumphus ran when ordered to surrender, police said, and a woman riding with him was also arrested.
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