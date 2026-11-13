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Retirement Industry People Moves – 11/13/2026
By Emily Boyle,10 days ago
Allison Dembeck Joins IAA to Lead Federal Legislative Affairs. The Investment Adviser Association named Allison Dembeck as head of federal legislative affairs. Dembeck will lead IAA’s day-to-day congressional advocacy to advance legislative priorities affecting fiduciary investment advisers and their clients. She will also oversee the IAA Political Action Committee.