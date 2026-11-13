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Florence Center And Legends Global Name Vince Thomas General Manager
By Wendy Pearl,8 days ago
The Florence Center and Legends Global announced the appointment of Vince Thomas as General Manager of the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina. Thomas is a seasoned venue management executive with 18+ years of experience leading operations across arenas, stadiums, performing arts centers, convention facilities and major entertainment destinations. He brings expertise in strategic leadership, financial oversight, facility management and the execution of high-profile sports and entertainment events.