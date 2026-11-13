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A Family Holiday Guide to Noyo Harbor on California’s Mendocino Coast
By Kevin Scanlon and Mary Charlebois,9 days ago
Step away from crowded California beaches, boardwalks, and theme parks and dive into the authentic Pacific Coast of Noyo Harbor in Fort Bragg. It’s one of the last remaining true working small ports left on the California coast. Nestled in the shadow of the dramatic Highway 1 bridge, this working fishing harbor blends natural beauty with aquatic adventure.