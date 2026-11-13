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Democrats investigating sexual harassment allegation against incoming Ohio Congressman
By CNN Newsource,10 days ago
(CNN) — House Democrats are investigating an aide’s complaint that newly elected congressman Brian Poindexter made sexually harassing comments toward her during his campaign. The investigation is being led by an independent firm hired by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the group confirmed in a statement to...