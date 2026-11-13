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Bainbridge Announces the Successful $107.7 Million Sale of 310-Unit Bainbridge Midlothian Apartment Community in Richmond, Virginia
10 days ago
WELLINGTON, FL - The Bainbridge Companies LLC (“Bainbridge”), a premier owner, developer and manager of multifamily communities, was retained to provide third-party property management for Richmond, Virginia community Bainbridge Midlothian following its $107.7 million sale to Frontier Group of Companies. Bainbridge developed, built, and operated the 310-unit, Class A property in partnership with BVT National Partners (“BVT”).