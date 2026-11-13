undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pennsylvania Confirms Seventh Measles-Associated Death as Cases Reach 1,542
9 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania health officials have confirmed a seventh measles-associated death as the statewide outbreak grows to 1,542 cases across 46 counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said an unvaccinated Montour County resident who tested positive for measles has died. Bucks County has also been added to the list of counties with confirmed cases.