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Watery war of words: Springfield leaders take umbrage at measure reshaping water commission
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,10 days ago
-- If you live in lower, central Hampden County, chances are your water comes by way of Springfield. Or rather - for the most part - reservoirs outside the city. It’s also largely treated outside the city as well, but much of that infrastructure, which stretches from Blandford to Ludlow, is thanks to moves made by Springfield almost 200 years ago.