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Local schools to compete in Tulare County Esport Fall Championships
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,10 days ago
After weeks of regular-season competition, the Tulare County Office of Education is proud to announce the teams that have earned invitations to the TCOE Esports League Fall Tournament that will take place on December 3 at the TCOE Planetarium and Science Center in Visalia. Throughout the season, students demonstrated not...