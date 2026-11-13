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Drayer: Should the Mariners feel comfortable trading a starting pitcher?
By SHANNON DRAYER,9 days ago
How comfortable should the Seattle Mariners be with trading a starting pitcher? Let’s take a stab at the topic of the day. Luis Castillo aside, the past four winters Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander have been mostly averse to the prospect of trading one of their homegrown starters, with their response to inquiries about their availability ranging from nonstarters to the more recent “open to listening.” This week at the MLB GM Meetings in Las Vegas, Dipoto took it one step further, telling reporters they have sometimes been the “protagonist” in initializing conversations about trading one of their starters.