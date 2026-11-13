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C-Store Foodservice Trends Show Growth as Consumers Seek Value
10 days ago
New Datassential research examines c-store dining trends, consumer demographics, pricing perceptions and strategies to boost foodservice profitability. Each year, the foodservice category in the c-store industry shows signs of steady growth. Retailers are doubling down on made-to-order and freshly prepared foods, and consumers are responding in kind. The line between...