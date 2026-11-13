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Monache girls, Saravia win EYL titles
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,10 days ago
The Monache girls cross country team are the newly minted champions of the Central Yosemite Conference's East Yosemite League. The Marauders used a combination of youth and senior leadership to upset Division I Redwood 52-60 on Thurday at the Porterville Sports Complex. The Porterville High boys also had an impressive effort, placing second with 46 points to Redwood's 30, led by Isaac Saravia, who won the EYL title.
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