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Rainbow Company Youth Theatre presents ‘Sense & Sensibility’ in Las Vegas
By Alan Squires,9 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Rainbow Company Youth Theatre is presenting Jane Austen’s “Sense & Sensibility” Nov. 12-14 at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 Brush St. The production is an adaptation of Austen’s novel by playwright Kate Hamill. Directed by Erica Griffin, it runs approximately 70 minutes and follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they navigate love, heartbreak, family obligations and societal expectations in Regency-era England.