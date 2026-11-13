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Kenya's Mudavadi and Mbadi Back New Financing Framework to Cut African Union's Reliance on Donors
By Irungu Thairu,10 days ago
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi have backed a new financing framework designed to reduce the African Union's dependence on external donors and strengthen the 55-member bloc's financial independence. The two cabinet secretaries, who serve in President William Ruto's government,...