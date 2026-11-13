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Alabama Basketball vs Seton Hall: 3 Keys, How to Watch
By Joshua Chatham,8 days ago
The tests get progressively tougher for the Tide. Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide welcome their first power-conference opponent of the season to Coleman Coliseum Friday night, as the Seton Hall Pirates come to Tuscaloosa for a matchup between undefeated teams. The two programs have split two prior meetings, with Seton Hall taking the last one back in 2010.