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EAH Housing to Acquire 19-Property Oregon Affordable Housing Portfolio
By Allen Wolfsheimer,9 days ago
EAH Housing announced they will be acquiring Catholic Charities of Oregon’s 19-property Oregon affordable housing portfolio. The transaction, subject to required regulatory approvals, will place more than 1,000 affordable homes under EAH Housing’s long-term stewardship and allow Catholic Charities to focus its resources on direct services. The portfolio...