undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tenant Demand Rises in Major U.S. Life Science Markets
By Paul Bubny,8 days ago
Even as vacancies remain elevated in the major U.S. life science markets, active tenant demand across Boston, the Bay Area and San Diego increased 62.6% from its second-quarter 2025 trough, and year-to-date leasing reached 6.9 million square feet, Newmark reported. “The measurable increase in active tenants is likely a bellwether for future leasing demand, although headwinds still exist,” according to the newly released 3Q26 U.S. Life Science Market Conditions & Trends report.
1