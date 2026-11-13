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WBRC EXCLUSIVE: Hoover leaders address Riverchase Galleria crime perception after shootings
By Clare HuddlestonBrady Talbert,10 days ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover leaders met with store owners and community leaders to address the perception of crime at the Riverchase Galleria following a non-deadly shooting at the mall over Halloween weekend. The city invited participants to a conversation and coffee with police officers. The main message was that...
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