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Real Men Apparel Pouch Leggings Review: The Codpiece Is Back, and It Comes in Four Sizes
By Maxwell Alexander,10 days ago
I must begin with a confession, dear reader, because a cowboy who lies about his saddle deserves the horse he gets: under my jeans, from the first frost to the last, I wear leggings. White ones, lately, with a pouch in front, made by a company in Kansas. I had been keeping this to myself, as a man keeps his better secrets, until November 11, when the fellow who makes them appeared on Shark Tank and informed a panel of investors, on ABC, before the entire republic, that men’s underwear “is traditionally designed flat in the front.” At which point I understood that the hour had come. His name is Jared Mortensen, his firm is Real Men Apparel Company, and what follows is my review of the Real Men Apparel pouch leggings, with a few detours, because I have never in my life gone anywhere directly.