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Invivo X, SJP 0% Sauvignon Blanc Unveiled
By Editors,3 days ago
Palm Bay International is debuting the latest offering from Sarah Jessica Parker and New Zealand’s Invivo winery, Invivo X, SJP 0% Sauvignon Blanc ($15 a 750-ml.). The non-alc bottling is made in New Zealand by Invivo co-founder and winemaker Rob Cameron, who uses spinning cone technology to remove the alcohol from the winery’s Sauvignon Blanc and then rebuilds its palate weight with natural oak tannin. In addition to the new non-alc offering, the current Invivo X, SJP range includes a newly released Spicy Jalapeño White Wine with Natural Flavor, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, French Rosé, and New Zealand Pinot Noir. It is available nationwide. For more information, visit Invivoxsjp.com.